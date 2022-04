Any new or evolving technology comes with some degree of vagueness, especially when it concerns legislation. That's definitely been the case with e-bikes, which have often fallen into the law-making middle ground; not being classed as proper bicycles, but not judged as a real motor vehicles either. It’s all been a little bit fuzzy. The same can be said about where e-bikes should, or shouldn’t, be ridden because of having a battery and electric motor.

BICYCLES ・ 13 HOURS AGO