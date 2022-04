DaBaby reportedly shot and injured a man who allegedly trespassed on the rapper's North Carolina property earlier this week. Whether DaBaby was home during the shooting incident, which took place on Wednesday (April 13), had not been previously confirmed. On Thursday afternoon (April 14), TMZ reported that the N.C. MC actually pulled the trigger. According to the celebrity news site, DaBaby exchanged words with the person who trespassed on his estate before shooting them in the leg. The Better Than You rapper is said to have called the police following the shooting and cooperated with authorities when they arrived to investigate the incident.

TROUTMAN, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO