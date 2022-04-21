ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Cabrera aims at 3,000 in all-Venezuelan matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
A look at what’s happening around the majors on Friday:

VERY VENEZUELAN

Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado at Comerica Park.

The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener.

Cabrera went 0 for 3, striking out twice, and stayed at 2,999 hits in a 3-0 win over the Yankees on Thursday. He drew an intentional walk in the eighth inning, prompting loud booing and chanting from Detroit fans.

Cabrera insisted multiple times that he had no problem with the strategic move by New York manager Aaron Boone. The Tigers led 1-0 and had runners at second and third when Cabrera was walked.

“That’s the beautiful game of baseball,” Cabrera said.

CORA OUT

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s series at Tampa Bay.

Cora tested positive Thursday morning and didn’t manage Boston’s 3-2 loss to Toronto at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms. Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout against the Blue Jays.

LOVE THE GLOVE

The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals still haven’t made an error this season.

The Royals almost had their streak end in 1-0 loss to Minnesota on Thursday when shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was given an error for bobbling a difficult grounder by Luis Arraez. The official scorer changed the call to a single the next inning.

Kansas City is clean through 11 games. Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and the Padres are perfect after 14 games.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are fumbling around. Chicago has made a major league-high 13 errors in 12 games, including four by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson.

POWER OUTAGE

Despite the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and other All-Stars, the New York Yankees have already been shut out three times this season.

The Yankees’ 39 runs are their fewest through 13 games since 1972.

Cleveland right-hander Eli Morgan (1-0, 4.50 ERA) tries to keep New York’s bats quiet when he starts the series opener at Yankee Stadium. Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.72 ERA) pitches for New York.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

