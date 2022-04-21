CT requires high schools to offer elective courses on African American, Puerto Rican, Latino studies

(WTNH) – Connecticut is the first state in the country to require that all high schools offer elective courses on African American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies.

On Thursday, educators met virtually to discuss how teachers are implementing these topics into lesson plans, and why it’s so important to incorporate this type of content into how American history is being taught.

“Before this course was offered, and I imagine I don’t have to tell you this, there were countless students who said they never saw their own history when they studied U.S. history. That they never saw themselves in U.S. history courses, so for these students, this is tremendously validating,” said Steve Armstrong, Social Studies Consultant at the Connecticut State Board of Education.

Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill into law two years ago and it goes into effect this year for all schools in our state.

