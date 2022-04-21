ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT requires high schools to offer elective courses on African American, Puerto Rican, Latino studies

By Bill Hall
 2 days ago

(WTNH) – Connecticut is the first state in the country to require that all high schools offer elective courses on African American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies.

On Thursday, educators met virtually to discuss how teachers are implementing these topics into lesson plans, and why it’s so important to incorporate this type of content into how American history is being taught.

“Before this course was offered, and I imagine I don’t have to tell you this, there were countless students who said they never saw their own history when they studied U.S. history. That they never saw themselves in U.S. history courses, so for these students, this is tremendously validating,” said Steve Armstrong, Social Studies Consultant at the Connecticut State Board of Education.

Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill into law two years ago and it goes into effect this year for all schools in our state.

Comments / 10

Italia 205
2d ago

How about Italian Studies?? 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹👍👍👍👍👩🏻

Rick Bars
2d ago

Why? We should be teaching the History of AMERICA and what a great country WE TRULY ARE. Why are the schools leaving out all other “people’s races, cultures, customs?” ALL AMERICAN CITIZENS ORIGINATED FROM SOMEWHERE.” Is it because “We” are to White? Or “Italian?” Or “Scandinavian?” Or “Japanese?” This course is 100% RACIST in this form. NO ONE THAT LIVES IN AMERICA ARE ANY BETTER THAN ANYONE ELSE AND WE ALL CAME FROM SOME KIND OF DISCRIMINATION. NO one culture has the monopoly on discrimination. “If YOU are an American citizen , then YOU ARE AN AMERICAN AND NOTHING ELSE.

Moody
2d ago

To be educated when it comes to different ethnicities and cultures is a wise decision in or outside the classroom.

