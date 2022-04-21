Former Chicago law firm paralegal accused of embezzling over $600K from bankruptcy estate accounts

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- Two Illinois brothers and their cousin have pleaded guilty to their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jeremiah Carollo of downstate Glen Carbon, Anthony Carollo, of Lockport; and their cousin, Cody Vollan of Flossmoor, were all arrested Jan. 18, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
They pleaded guilty before D.C. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday, and are all set to be sentenced on Sept. 13 via videoconference.
Law enforcement became aware through geolocation data that mobile devices associated with Google accounts associated with the defendants' names were found in and around the restricted area...
