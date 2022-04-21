ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chicago law firm paralegal accused of embezzling over $600K from bankruptcy estate accounts

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A former Chicago law firm paralegal was indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $600,000 from bankruptcy estate accounts. Becky Louise Sutton, 66, of Austin, Texas...

bloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Fired in Whistleblower Case Get $6 Million in Fees

Two law firms that were fired toward the conclusion of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Advanced Biohealing Inc. of a kickback scheme will receive $6,128,500 in fees that the plaintiff disputed, a federal judge in Florida ruled. Brian Vinca hired Barry A. Cohen PA and Saady & Saxe PA to represent...
Fox News

Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. Chicago reporter William J. Kelly began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked him to continue with his question.
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
NBC News

NBA player's former assistant sentenced to 70 months in prison in $4.7 million theft

A former personal assistant for an NBA player was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for stealing $4.7 million from the retired athlete, federal officials said. Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46, of Superior, Colorado, was also sentenced Tuesday to five years supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.Kritza was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $4,794,874 to the ex-professional athlete who was not named.
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
Herald & Review

Illinois CNA accused of stealing thousands from elderly man in Wisconsin

A 32-year-old Arlington Heights, Ill., woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man in Pleasant Prairie. Marqueeta A. Moore was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of theft of moveable property, financial transaction fraud and fraudulent use of a credit card with modifiers for the victim being an elderly person.
CBS News

Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Barry Morphew in wife Suzanne's disappearance

In a high-profile case that has already seen numerous and sometimes odd twists and turns over the past two years, including most recently, crucial judicial sanctions, a judge agreed to dismiss all charges against Barry Morphew, without prejudice, just nine days before he was to stand trial for the first-degree murder of his wife and mother of their two daughters, Suzanne Morphew.
CBS Chicago

Two Illinois brothers, cousin plead guilty to roles in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- Two Illinois brothers and their cousin have pleaded guilty to their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Jeremiah Carollo of downstate Glen Carbon, Anthony Carollo, of Lockport; and their cousin, Cody Vollan of Flossmoor, were all arrested Jan. 18, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. They pleaded guilty before D.C. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday, and are all set to be sentenced on Sept. 13 via videoconference. Law enforcement became aware through geolocation data that mobile devices associated with Google accounts associated with the defendants' names were found in and around the restricted area...
