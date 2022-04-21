ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Police: Kan. felon driving without a license, insurance and with drugs

 3 days ago
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Just after 6p.m. Wednesday, a police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the...

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

