ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Repaving project leads to bypass route for travelers between Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

By KCLU
kclu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the weekend a major change will be taking place on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara to accommodate a major repaving project. Part of the southbound 101 will be...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rain Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County Beaches

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. With rainfall across the region overnight, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Traffic
Ventura, CA
Government
City
Ventura, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventura Counties#Caltrans
CBS LA

Baby among multiple injured in head-on collision on 118 Freeway in Moorpark

A multi-vehicle collision on the 118 Freeway in Moorpark left multiple people injured Thursday evening. With Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen at a complete stop in both directions on the roadway as law enforcement surveyed the scene and crews attempted to clean up debris.According to the incident report, a baby was said to be among those injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MOORPARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Spring storm brings heavy snow, rain to Northern California

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including […]
APPLEGATE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning in effect for parts of Northern California

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California. The warning covers the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. It was set to expire at 5:15 p.m., but was extended to 6 p.m. The San Joaquin County Office of...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Water restrictions take effect in Contra Costa County

CONCORD, Calif. - New mandatory water cutbacks began for customers Thursday in the Contra Costa Water District, even as the late April storm brought rain showers that have been sorely missed for most of the winter. The Contra Costa Water District Board voted the day before to move into Stage...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy