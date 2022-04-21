ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Food Extravaganza happening now

By Jack Springgate
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is giving folks a taste of summer with their Fair Food Extravaganza. It’s your first opportunity to dig into your fair favorites ahead of the official St. Joseph County 4-H Fair that starts on July 1st. They’re playing...

www.wndu.com

