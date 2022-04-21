ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everblades ready for Kelly Cup Playoff run

By Sean Barie
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJivJ_0fGSeW1i00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thursday morning’s skate just felt a bit different for the members of the Florida Everblades.

After all, it is the final practice before the start of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

“It’s an emotional time of year,” said head coach Brad Ralph. “There are 72 games in the regular season and you go through all that sacrifice and grind for this moment.”

That grind over the season has lead the Blades to home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs starting Friday night in game one against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

“Little bit of nerves. Little bit of excitement. I think that’s why we play the game,” said team captain John McCarron.

However, players like McCarron, and the other veterans, need no motivation because they know full well what is on the line.

“I haven’t been successful in bringing a Kelly Cup home to Florida yet so every opportunity I have is something I don’t take for granted,” McCarron said.

But, while McCarron is the Blades longest-tenured player, he isn’t the old man of the locker room.

That honor goes to 36-year-old forward Nathan Perkovich.

In his 13 years as a professional, Perkovich has played for six different teams in three countries all for the love of the game.

Now, that love has turned into a burning desire for something else.

“I want to win a championship,” said Perkovich. “I’ve never won before at the pro level and that’s the one thing I’m looking for, that way I can call it a day.”

And with the second-oldest roster in the ECHL, there’s plenty of talent on this team that has more playoff runs behind them than in front of them.

“We do have an older group here and I know this is a very meaningful playoff run for them,” said Ralph. “For some, it might be their last time playing. As a group and as a team, we’re all in.”

And according to Perkovich, there is no lack of motivation in the Blades locker room.

“It’s either you want it or you don’t want it. And we want it,” said Perkovich.

The Blades begin the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The puck drops for game two at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Estero before the series shifts back to South Carolina for games three through five.

Fort Myers, FL
