Dominique Hartman was 3-for-3 with two runs and a RBI in Jefferson’s 6-4 victory over Morris Hills in Oak Ridge. Juliann Mutter hit a home run and went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Jefferson (11-1), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead. Winning pitcher Kennedy Kostecki allowed one earned run, five hits and a walk over six innings with one strikeout.

JEFFERSON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO