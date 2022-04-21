ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pittsburgh Opens’ events kick off with block party

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
The city of Pittsburgh is working to bring people back downtown with a series of events that kicked off with a block party on Thursday.

“We will make the trek all the way from PPG to come over to this side of the city,” said Grace Alverson, who works downtown.

Walking in the rain wasn’t stopping Alverson and Brandon Smith from joining in on the downtown block party outside of the Steel Tower.

“It’s nice to be moving to a large city just as things are starting to move forward and open up again,” said Smith, who just moved to Pittsburgh. “See the city invest in its citizens again, and be like we’re glad you’re here, we’re glad you’re doing things and getting more involved.”

The city is partnering with Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to host a series of events with music, food and entertainment.

Now that pandemic restrictions are lifting more and more and people are heading to the city for work, the goal is to welcome everyone back to downtown.

Thursday’s event was split into two parts: one for the lunch crowd, and the other for happy hour.

Those attending the event weren’t the only people excited.

Spencer Warren owns ‘The Warren’ restaurant downtown, and he said the pandemic was rough on business.

“We closed for lunch during the pandemic. Now we are trying to come back in the next week or two,” he said. “We are trying to promote it, word of mouth, and get that exposure on top of our regular happy hour business.”

