New England car sales magnate Herb Chambers has put his condo at the Four Seasons Residences on Boylston Street up for sale, per The Wall Street Journal. Listed for an even $18,000,000, the property at 220 Boylston St. Unit 1205/07/09 consists of three continuous homes. The high-rise unit offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and a study in 3,363 square feet of space, and was listed on April 14 by Michael Carucci, of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO