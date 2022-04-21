ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill volunteers return to NICU

WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Annie Wilson celebrated 112 years while wearing a shining tiara. A case of mistaken murder is playing out in Gaston County...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Volunteers help cleanup Round Rock neighborhoods hardest hit by tornado

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Volunteers came together in Round Rock for another day of cleanup after an EF-2 tornado ripped through on Monday. Volunteers traveled from near and far to help in this community. Homeowners are still in shock and fighting back tears, but they know they have a large community standing behind them.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Society
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Society
FOX Carolina

Son accused of killing mother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A couple is charged with murder after a body was found in Buncombe County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Murder#City Council#Police#Public Safety#Non English
WBTV

Helping teenagers navigate through mental health struggles

The nurses held strong during the height of the pandemic, but Nurse Manager Aneisha Heath said the volunteers' absence was certainly felt. A case of mistaken murder is playing out in Gaston County right now. Charlotte woman turns 112-years-old Updated: 18 minutes ago. Yesterday, Annie Wilson celebrated 112 years while...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman trades in apartment for school bus living

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As home prices and rent continue to rise, people are looking for ways to save money while keeping the comforts of home. A Charlotte woman has found a unique living space that is typically used to transport kids. 31-year-old Megan Johnson doesn’t have a permanent address, she doesn’t have […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WRAL News

10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (April 22-24)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of chances to get outdoors this weekend with several festivals!. 40th annual Fayetteville Dogwood Festival (Downtown Fayetteville, Downtown Fayetteville, Fayetteville) - The 40th annual festival is happening this weekend in Fayetteville. On Friday night, Hoobastank and Marcy Playground will perform on the festival park stage. There will be a Downtown Street Fair, Kids' Zone and BMX Bike Show on Saturday. Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe and Tyler Farr will play the festival stage on Saturday. On Sunday, the street fair continues and there will also be a car, motorcycle and truck show. All weekend, there will also be a midway with carnival rides.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy