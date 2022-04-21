ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders' Otto Koivula: Joins active roster

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Koivula was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday. Koivula is...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Hurt against Islanders

Raanta suffered a lower-body injury Sunday and had to exit in the second period against the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Raanta stopped 17 of 18 shots before departing the game with a 2-1 lead. Pyotr Kochetkov replaced him in Carolina's crease. With Frederik Andersen sidelined by an undisclosed injury, the Hurricanes could be without their top two goalies heading into the playoffs.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net against Canes

Varlamov will start Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Varlamov was shelled for six goals on just 23 shots by the Rangers on Thursday, but Ilya Sorokin was hardly any better Saturday, giving up five goals in a loss to Buffalo. The Islanders will turn back to Varlamov to complete this weekend back-to-back set in a tough home matchup against a Hurricanes team that sits atop the Metropolitan Division.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: In net against Preds

Fleury will start Sunday's game in Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Fleury had been alternating starts with Cam Talbot, but that pattern will be broken here, as Fleury will get the nod again after beating Seattle 6-3 on Friday. The 37-year-old goalie has gone 7-1-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage in a Wild uniform.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Returning to lineup Sunday

Johnson (lower body) will suit up Sunday against the Jets, AJ Haefele of DNVR Avalanche reports. Johnson will return to game action for the first time since April 14, bumping Kurtis MacDermid out of the lineup. In 73 appearances this season, Johnson has seven goals and 16 assists.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Unavailable Sunday

Tavares (rest) will not play Sunday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Tavares is getting a rest day as the Maple Leafs gear up for the postseason. The veteran center 26 goals and 75 points through 78 games this season. He should be back in the lineup Tuesday against Detroit.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

PHILADELPHIA — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Foligno: Expected to play Tuesday

Foligno (COVID-19 protocols) will likely be in Tuesday's lineup against Arizona, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Foligno won't play Sunday against Nashville but could limit his absence to four games if he returns Tuesday. The veteran winger has a career-high 22 and 39 points through 71 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting at UBS Arena

Raanta will man the road crease Sunday against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. With Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) still on the mend, Raanta continues to operate as the top option in Carolina's net. Raanta has won both of his starts since Andersen went down, improving his record to 14-5-4 along with a 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage. He'll have a nice opportunity to continue his winning ways against an Islanders team that has allowed 18 goals during its current four-game losing streak.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Devils' Nico Hischier: Not playing Sunday

Hischier (illness) won't play Sunday against the Red Wings, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports. The non-COVID illness that sidelined Jesper Bratt on Saturday has spread to some of his teammates, and while Bratt will be back in Sunday, the Devils will now be without another key forward in Hischier. New Jersey will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Sunday. Hischier's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Ottawa.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Making season debut Sunday

Hellberg will start Sunday's game in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. After both Thomas Greiss and Alex Nedeljkovic appeared in Saturday's 7-2 shelling at the hands of the Penguins, Detroit will turn to Hellberg in net for the 31-year-old Swede's season debut and fifth career NHL appearance. Given his lack of experience at the top level and Detroit's defensive struggles, Hellberg will be tough to trust Sunday despite a favorable matchup against a beat-up Devils team that's won only three of its last 12 games.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Manning road crease Sunday

Nedeljkovic will start Sunday's game in New Jersey. Nedeljkovic was supposed to get a day off Saturday after allowing 11 goals in his previous two starts, but he was called upon in relief during a 7-2 loss to the Penguins and allowed two of those goals. Given that context, Nedeljkovic will be tough to trust Sunday despite a favorable matchup against a Devils team that's won only three of its last 12 games and will be without one of its key forwards in Nico Hischier (illness).
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Remains out Sunday

Boqvist (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Oilers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Boqvist will remain sidelined for a second consecutive game. His next chance to play will come Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Givani Smith: Remains out Sunday

Smith (undisclosed) isn't in Sunday's projected lineup against the Devils. Smith will sit out for a second consecutive game, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday in Toronto. With Smith sidelined, the Red Wings have opted to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for Sunday's matinee.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Not starting after all

Contrary to a previous report, Alex Nedeljkovic is listed as Sunday's starter in New Jersey, leaving Hellberg in a backup role. Hellberg's season debut will have to wait, though it's possible he'll be called upon in relief given Nedeljkovic's recent struggles.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Sunday

Knight will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Knight is currently riding a five-game winning streak where he's allowed just seven total goals with a .939 save percentage. He's improved to 18-8-3 with a 2.77 GAA this season after starting the year with a 3.39 GAA before Jan. 1. The 21-year-old is 2-0-0 against the Lightning this season, including a Dec. 30 victory where he stopped 39 of 42 shots.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Sharks' James Reimer: Facing Golden Knights on Sunday

Reimer will defend the road crease Sunday in Vegas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Reimer has gone winless in his last seven outings, and ending that slump won't be easy against a desperate Golden Knights team that's trying to keep its playoff hopes alive. Overall, Vegas ranks near the middle of the pack offensively at 3.15 goals per game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Losing playing time

Tucker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. After starting in nine of the Pirates' first 11 games, Tucker will now head to the bench for the third time in five contests. Tucker, who has reached base at a lowly .171 clip this season while striking out 39 percent of the time, appears to have lost hold of the top job in right field to Diego Castillo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Sent to minors

Annunen was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Sunday. With Pavel Francouz (head) expected to be available for Sunday's tilt with Winnipeg, Annunen won't be needed at the NHL level. The 22-year-old has posted a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 48 AHL games this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Won't play Sunday

Trocheck (undisclosed) is listed as a scratch for Sunday's game against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports. It's unclear whether Trocheck is banged up or just getting a maintenance day with the regular season winding down. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Rangers in a game that could wind up deciding first place in the Metropolitan Division.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Carey Price: Missing next two games

Price (rest) will not be available Sunday against Boston or Wednesday against the Rangers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Price could return for Montreal's season finale against Florida on Friday but it's unclear if he'll be available at this time. The veteran netminder is 0-4-0 with a brutal 4.04 GAA and .853 save percentage since returning from knee and hip injuries this month. Sam Montembeault will start Sunday with Cayden Primeau backing up.
NHL

