'Looking forward to a new chapter': Celtic wonderkid Ben Doak, 16, confirms his move to Liverpool on social media after 'snubbing better terms offered by Leeds' to complete a £600k switch to Anfield

 3 days ago

Scottish wonderkid Ben Doak has confirmed his move to Liverpool on social media after the club forked out a £600,000 compensation fee to sign him from Celtic.

Doak, 16, was attracting interest from a number of teams before the Reds wrapped up a deal last month, with the allure of Jurgen Klopp convincing him to move to Anfield, according to The Athletic.

It is also believed the success of other young players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones on Merseyside played a part in his decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pb66T_0fGScUKg00
Scottish wonderkid Ben Doak has confirmed his move to Liverpool from Celtic on social media

The highly-rated winger was handed his senior Celtic bow back in January as Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou desperately tried to persuade him to stay put, which saw him become their second-youngest ever debutant.

He was then brought on in the closing stages of their Old Firm victory over Rangers in February.

However, after deciding to leave the club and sign for Liverpool, he is yet to feature under Postecoglou.

And after reports of the Reds' £600,000 move surfaced last month, Doak has now confirmed his switch to Anfield on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48g4eC_0fGScUKg00
The 16-year-old winger was handed his first two Celtic appearances earlier this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iBKb_0fGScUKg00
But he has chosen to continue his career at Anfield after the Reds forked out £600k to sign him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20C23D_0fGScUKg00
Jurgen Klopp's influence is said to have convinced Doak to head to Anfield over other clubs

The teenager posted a photo that shows him signing his Reds contract at the AXA Training Centre and wrote: 'Looking forward to a new chapter.'

Leeds were understood to have offered Doak better terms to head to Elland Road, but a move to Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds was clearly too good to turn down.

He is unlikely to be involved in Liverpool's first team anytime soon, nevertheless, and will instead join up with their academy ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Doak recently gained plaudits by scoring a hat-trick in Scotland Under-17's 6-1 win over Georgia at the end of March.

His three-goal heroics helped earned the country qualification for the U17 European Championships, and potentially convinced Liverpool to bring him to England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVCbe_0fGScUKg00
He recently gained plaudits for firing home a hat-trick in Scotland U17's 6-1 win over Georgia

