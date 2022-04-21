ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lucky Peak or Arrowrock Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ARENAC AND EASTERN GLADWIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially tonight across the mountain passes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wise FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Wise County * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected, as well as water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Bridgeport, Briar, Pecan Acres, Springtown, Alvord, New Fairview, Aurora, Boyd, Chico, Paradise, Cottondale, Boonsville, Rhome, Runaway Bay, Newark and Lake Bridgeport.
WISE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and some wintry mixed precipitation will continue and begin to taper off by early evening. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less can be expected through early evening. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains AIR QUALITY ALERT The following message is transmitted at the request of the New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment. * WHAT...Smoke from several large wildfires burning over northern New Mexico will be transported to the southwest and west through Monday morning. Winds are forecast to shift to the east tonight, potentially spreading smoke farther west and south than recent days. Reduced visibilities may be encountered along I-25 corridor between Las Vegas and Glorieta, between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, and U.S. Highway 550 between Cuba and Bernalillo. * WHERE...Smoke will continue spreading across much of Sandoval, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, San Miguel, Mora, Colfax, Harding, Bernalillo, and Torrance counties. Some areas that will see smoke impacts include Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Espanola, Las Vegas, Ocate, Mora, Wagon Mound, Springer, Roy, and Bueyeros. * WHEN...Late this afternoon through late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease will be especially vulnerable to impacts from poor air quality, as will adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women if smoke concentrations become unhealthy. * HEALTH INFORMATION...Remember, your eyes are your best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside. Use the 5-3-1 Method available at https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. If visibility is: Under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness. Outdoor activity should be minimized. Around 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should avoid all outdoor activities. Around 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors and avoid all outdoor activities including running errands. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting New Mexico and with the wildfire season underway, New Mexicans will need to take extra precautions. Smoke from wildfires may cause people to have more severe reactions if they are infected COVID-19. The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and create a clean indoor air space. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/IndoorQuality.html and https://cv.nmhealth.org New Mexicans will also need to take steps to keep their homes cool to avoid heat-related illnesses. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/health/heatstress/Heat.html. For smoke forecast outlooks from the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program please visit: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. For the Cowleech Fork Sabine River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning due to overnight rainfall and crest near 15.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arenac, Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Arenac County in northern Michigan Gladwin County in northern Michigan * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coleman, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Beaverton around 415 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Winegars, Wooden Shoe Village, Rhodes and Alger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Grand Forks; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...East Central and Southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow may combine with the windy conditions across portions of the area allowing brief visibility reductions.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. there can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter, Johnston, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter; Johnston; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Love and Murray. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Sulphur, Madill, Tishomingo, Marietta, Lone Grove, Dickson, Mannsville, Springer, Ravia, Thackerville, Mill Creek, Milburn, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Leon, Hickory, Lake Murray, Russett and Overbrook. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms expand in coverage later this afternoon and into the overnight hours to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Pennington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall, Pennington and Polk. In North Dakota, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 PM CDT, emergency management reported numerous road closures across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, Grand Forks AFB, Warren, Larimore, Thompson, Northwood, Argyle, Emerado, Newfolden, Alvarado, Manvel, McVille, Oslo, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Binford and Tolna.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms expand in coverage later this afternoon and into the overnight hours to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR

