Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains AIR QUALITY ALERT The following message is transmitted at the request of the New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment. * WHAT...Smoke from several large wildfires burning over northern New Mexico will be transported to the southwest and west through Monday morning. Winds are forecast to shift to the east tonight, potentially spreading smoke farther west and south than recent days. Reduced visibilities may be encountered along I-25 corridor between Las Vegas and Glorieta, between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, and U.S. Highway 550 between Cuba and Bernalillo. * WHERE...Smoke will continue spreading across much of Sandoval, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, San Miguel, Mora, Colfax, Harding, Bernalillo, and Torrance counties. Some areas that will see smoke impacts include Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Espanola, Las Vegas, Ocate, Mora, Wagon Mound, Springer, Roy, and Bueyeros. * WHEN...Late this afternoon through late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease will be especially vulnerable to impacts from poor air quality, as will adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women if smoke concentrations become unhealthy. * HEALTH INFORMATION...Remember, your eyes are your best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside. Use the 5-3-1 Method available at https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. If visibility is: Under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness. Outdoor activity should be minimized. Around 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should avoid all outdoor activities. Around 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors and avoid all outdoor activities including running errands. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting New Mexico and with the wildfire season underway, New Mexicans will need to take extra precautions. Smoke from wildfires may cause people to have more severe reactions if they are infected COVID-19. The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and create a clean indoor air space. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/IndoorQuality.html and https://cv.nmhealth.org New Mexicans will also need to take steps to keep their homes cool to avoid heat-related illnesses. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/health/heatstress/Heat.html. For smoke forecast outlooks from the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program please visit: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

