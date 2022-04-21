KCMO, Prairie Village teaming up to fix pothole problem

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Two Kansas City-area cities, on opposite sides of the state line, are teaming up to tackle a pothole problem.

If you’ve driven along State Line Road, you know there’s room for repairs, but who’s in charge of the pothole problem?

Kansas City, Missouri and Prairie Village, Kansas are working together to get the road fixed.

“Life without them would be good,” Elisha Orama, who lives in Prairie Village, said.

She knows the feeling of hitting a pothole hard.

“It’s scary. I know that they surprise you sometimes and it’s always like, shoot, I hope I didn’t just mess up my car,” Orama said.

State Line Road from 75th to 79th needs a mill and fill, an asphalt layer to make the potholes disappear.

Prairie Village and KCMO have decided on an interlocal agreement to get it done.

“It’ll be a little later this summer, but both cities want to get it done as soon as we possibly can,” Prairie Village Director of Public Works Keith Bredehoeft said.

He said a healthy partnership means smooth sailing on roads that dived Kansas and Missouri.

Last year, their departments repaired State Line north of 75th Street. He said the south stretch of the road is deteriorating faster than they expected.

“We’re just excited to be able to get this done this summer, and to have to go through another winter. there’s been a lot of improvements, a lot of utility work on State Line,” Bredehoeft said. “It’s time for an overlay and get it good for longer term.”

The project is expected to cost $305,000. Bredehoeft said both cities have agreed to split it 50-50.

Prairie Village has given the green light. Now, KCMO needs to make it official.

“I think it’s cool,” Orama said. “It makes sense. we spend so much time on both sides of the state line. It makes that we do more stuff together as a community and we both benefit. So, that’s really good.”

Once Kansas City gives the official OK, the Kansas attorney general will have to approve the plan because it crosses state lines.

