MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will compete in the Big 12 Golf Championship from Monday to Wednesday in Trinity, Texas. The Big 12 Championship will be contested at Whispering Pines Golf Club on the 7,467-yard, par-72 course. The format will consist of a total of 72 holes across three days with 36 holes scheduled on Monday, followed by 18 holes each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pairings will consist of play beginning off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees each of the four rounds.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO