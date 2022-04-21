ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Upstate HS student surprised with scholarship

FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. A couple is...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX Carolina

Son accused of killing mother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A couple is charged with murder after a body was found in Buncombe County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Bond denied for third mall shooting suspect

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. A couple is charged with murder after a body was found in Buncombe County. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Upstate man accused of growing over 100 lbs of marijuana in home

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department announced that an Upstate man was charged after officers discovered a large amount of marijuana. Officers said they responded to a parking lot on Saturday to meet with someone who wanted to report an assault that happened earlier at a house on Morris Circle. Officers met with the woman, and she told them that the incident began when she noticed a light coming from the upstairs of the home she lived in with her boyfriend. According to her, she never went upstairs because the stairs were broken, and the area was sealed off with a tarp.
UNION, SC
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC

