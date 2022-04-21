McDowell County water plan finishes second phase

NORTHFORK, WV (WVNS)– Water woes may be looking better for two McDowell County towns.

Phase two of the plan to bring drinking water to the towns of North Fork and Keystone is complete. That means the those towns now have water running through new pipes in the area. The $6.3 million project is bringing water to the communities of Upland, Kyle, Powhatan as well.

Northfork Mayor Carol Sizemore said it’s comforting to be able to bring water once again to the citizens of her town.

“It’s just a relief and gratification that you can pick up the phone and say I need or can you help and their there,” said Sizemore



Fundraising on phases 3 and 4 are already underway and that will expand the project outside of those communities.

