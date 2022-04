TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Grapeland man and woman with federal solicitation of murder violations. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, and Robin Pittman, also known as Robin Hill, 42, were named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Tyler charging them with murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire; solicitation to commit murder for hire and conspiracy to solicit murder for hire; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; and felon in possession of a firearm.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO