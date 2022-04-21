ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Friday April 22: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hbfl3_0fGSa7Qs00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

When two people hide the attraction they feel for each other, love can’t get started.

But when you get an opportunity to talk to that person, just a hint of flirtation draws you closer.

Work plans go well when you reveal you are ambitious. The luck factor sees three friends with similar names win prizes together.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

As the sun gets settled in your personality chart there is a golden touch of luck with everything you do.

And a local cash-raising event can also be the start of an intriguing friendship.

Love certainly has some surprises for you – and they’re the kind you really enjoy.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The strongest part of your chart is the psychic sector and your

understanding of the way other people think makes you so effective.

Venus and Mars in your success chart give you a sense of strength as well as a creative skill, and you could make a real breakthrough with a career.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

The truth sector of your chart is focused on recognising your own true feelings and you are ready to commit to a partner on a much deeper level.

Yes, this can be a risk, but it’s also very rewarding.

More travel than you really want to do is part of a job set up, but it is worth it and you could even start to enjoy it.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Your ruling light the sun is in your soulmate chart, making this the perfect time to meet the love of your life, or for you and a partner to realise that you are destined to be together and be happy.

Trusting in love and each other is always a bit of a gamble, but it’s one you can win.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Yes, you want a relationship to be perfect – and right now Venus and Mars focus on your truth chart, and you realise you’re ready to go deeper into the love zone.

Job wise, it’s time to show you believe in your own ideas as well as giving generous support to others.

And together you could achieve a lot today.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

For established partners, you learn much more about each other which can lead to wonderful passion and the kindest love.

But you may have to compete with a friend for a job; just be sure you give it your all.

Dare to expect the best from a family relationship and you can achieve such a great deal together.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Your marriage chart is at the centre of the action and you may be ready to go public with the fact that you are now a couple.

But if you are still single, meeting somebody who is your direct opposite in looks and personal ambition can be the start of the good times.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Feelings may have been too difficult to put into words, but all that changes today, when suddenly you can both talk from the heart and say exactly how you feel.

This changes the relationship in a positive way.

The natural skill you have for making people laugh could be ready to turn into a career.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Instead of having to choose between perfect passion and pure romance, you discover you can have both in the same relationship.

But you could also work together and at a location that would inspire you.

The sun in the winning-most part of your chart gives you the edge in all types of competitions.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Even if you think that a bigger place to live is little more than a daydream, today your mind is changed when you see a property where the whole family could be happy.

Single? It’s time to widen the search, instead of thinking of one specific partner.

Someone you have admired from afar turns out to be perfect.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

You can talk calmly and quietly about big issues, instead of hiding them.

And this takes you deeper into the passion zone than before. When you know you are loved, you are the perfect partner – though at first people are surprised to see you together.

You have a lot to offer but be realistic about your expectations.

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

