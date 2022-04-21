ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

GBHS Variety Show looking for sponsorships

 3 days ago
From the Great Bend High School... Dear business owners, community members and Parents,. We, the students of GBHS involved in music, are already in the process of creating a 2022 Variety Show. This show is a 51-year tradition that displays the talents of band, choir and orchestra students. Although...

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

