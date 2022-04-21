ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Biden touts infrastructure gains in Portland

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
President Biden on Thursday traveled to the West Coast to tout his agenda, specifically promoting the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed late last year, while speaking at a stop in Portland, Ore.

Biden spoke at Portland International Airport, where he celebrated $42 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law that will be used for modernizing 50 airports across Oregon, in addition to $20 million invested in the Portland airport last year.

Part of the funding in Portland will be used to make runways more resistant to earthquakes.

“We must build a better America, and a good place to start is right here in Portland,” Biden said. “Folks, look, Portland International Airport is a perfect example of both the need and the opportunity and the ability to make progress. I don’t have to tell you it’s the central economic engine for the entire region.”

Biden boasted that the infrastructure law will be used to upgrade escalators in the airport, and funding will go toward improving roads, ports and bridges across the state that are in disrepair.

“All across Oregon we’re sending the message these ports and airports are open for more business, and we’re sending the same message about your roads and your bridges,” Biden said, pointing to studies that show driving on damaged roads cost Oregonians an extra $256 a year in gas and extra repairs.

Several state and local officials attended Thursday’s speech, including Gov. Kate Brown (D), Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.).

Biden has been getting out on the road more recently, mainly focusing on benefits the $1.4 trillion infrastructure bill passed last year will provide to individual communities. But this week marks his first time visiting the Pacific Northwest.

The president was attending two fundraisers on Thursday, and he was set to hold events in Seattle on Friday to mark Earth Day and promote his efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Gephardt Daily

Pres. Joe Biden pays tribute to former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pres. Joe Biden has released a statement on the death Saturday of former Utah senator Orrin Hatch, who was 88. “Jill and I and the entire Biden family are saddened to learn of the passing of Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Senator in Utah’s history, and the longest-serving Republican Senator in our nation’s history,” the statement says.
UTAH STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Longtime Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch dies at 88

Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, the Utah Republican who served 42 years in Congress, has died at the age of 88, his foundation announced Saturday. Hatch, the longest-serving senator in Utah's history, died at 5:30 p.m. local time Saturday surrounded by family in Salt Lake City. The foundation, which the senator launched in early 2019 as he retired from his seat, declined to provide a cause of death. The group's press release also said that funeral arrangements would be forthcoming.
UTAH STATE
Midland Daily News

U.S. Capitol evacuated due to 'mysterious' parachuters

An "organized" stunt at Nationals Park prompted an evacuation of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday evening. Word of a pregame performance featuring the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachuters at Nationals Park before a matchup between the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks didn't make its way to U.S. Capitol Police because when the plane carrying the servicemen got in range of the U.S. Capitol authorities evacuated the building.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Palin on serving in Congress: ‘It would be all about Alaska’

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Sarah Palin isn’t used to sharing the spotlight. In the nearly 14 years since she burst onto the national political scene, the former Alaska governor has appeared on reality television programs, written books, spent time as a Fox News contributor, formed a political action committee in her name and been a rumored White House contender. She more recently revived her status as a conservative sensation with an ultimately unsuccessful lawsuit against The New York Times.
