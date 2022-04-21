ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Pair of Casper College Basketball Players Sign Letter’s of Intent

By Frank Gambino
 3 days ago
A couple of Casper College basketball players will further their athletic careers after a year with the T-Bird program. Rashaun Agee will be going to Bowling Green University in Ohio after throwing 20 points...

Related
kmvt

Former CSI guard Deng Dut commits to Southern Utah

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports that Wyoming transfer Deng Dut has committed to Southern Utah University. KMVT confirmed the news with the coaching staff at the College of Southern Idaho. Dut averaged just .7 ppg in 13 games for the Cowboys during the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmvt

CSI baseball splits doubleheader with No. 10 Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team took a lead into the sixth inning of game one of Friday’s doubleheader against Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), but small ball from Bruins helped them retake the lead and win the game. In game two, CSI earned a win to split the doubleheader.
COLLEGE SPORTS
deseret.com

Will the state of Utah get back in the men’s NCAA Tournament in 2023?

BYU — West Coast: Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s. Utah State — Mountain West: Colorado State, Wyoming, San Diego State. Weber State — Big Sky: Montana State. UVU, SUU, Utah Tech — Western Athletic (SUU will be joining the WAC from the Big Sky, and Dixie State will be known as Utah Tech beginning later this year): New Mexico State.
UTAH STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball beats Washington Huskies 8-0, Jacob Kmatz and Mitchell Verburg toss Beavers’ 3rd shutout

After sweating out a dramatic come-from-behind walk-off win in the 10th inning Friday night, the ninth-largest crowd to watch a game at Goss Stadium was treated to something altogether different Saturday afternoon. An easy win. Wade Meckler continued his red-hot hitting, Jacob Kmatz stayed undefeated and Mitchell Verburg continued his...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Look: Haley, Hanna Cavinder Announce Transfer Destination

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to go across the country to continue their collegiate careers. Haley posted on her Twitter account that she and her sister Hanna have committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Per On3Sports, the twins have cashed in on NIL Deals (what college athlete hasn’t?) with Boost...
MIAMI, FL
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers 4, Washington Huskies 3: Live updates recap

The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Washington Huskies 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night in the opener of a three-game college baseball series at Goss Stadium. The second-ranked Beavers won in dramatic fashion, using a solo home run from Wade Meckler to tie the game 3-3 in the eighth and then a walk-off single by Garret Forrester to win in the 10th.
CORVALLIS, OR
96.7 KISS FM

Reward Money! Montana State Coaches Get Raises After Successful Season

It's nice to see people get rewarded for all the hard work and effort they put into the season. Montana State Athletics has had a banner year in many of their sports, from football to basketball and others. The Montana State football team reached their first national championship game since the 1980s, and both the men's and women's basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament. So shouldn't they be rewarded?
BOZEMAN, MT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State makes top 8 for four-star in-state athlete

If James Franklin’s mission is to keep the top talent from Pennsylvania close to home, then Sunday’s recruiting update from Rodney Gallagher should be considered a step in the right direction. Gallagher, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 revealed his top eight schools, and Penn State was among those named. Gallagher is a 5-10 athlete who has the ability to play receiver, and he has been used as a slot receiver. Gallagher is the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023 according to the recruit rankings from 247Sports, and he makes the cut of the top 100...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kmvt

CSI swept by Salt Lake Friday

CSI softball gets back on track with doubleheader sweep of Salt Lake. The No. 14 College of Southern Idaho softball team didn’t play great but got two wins Saturday against Salt Lake Community College to rebound from Friday’s losses. Minico tops Jerome in conference matchup. Updated: Apr. 23,...
SPORTS
