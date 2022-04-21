Pair of Casper College Basketball Players Sign Letter’s of Intent

If James Franklin’s mission is to keep the top talent from Pennsylvania close to home, then Sunday’s recruiting update from Rodney Gallagher should be considered a step in the right direction. Gallagher, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 revealed his top eight schools, and Penn State was among those named. Gallagher is a 5-10 athlete who has the ability to play receiver, and he has been used as a slot receiver. Gallagher is the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023 according to the recruit rankings from 247Sports, and he makes the cut of the top 100...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO