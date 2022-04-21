ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago gets failing grade for ozone air pollution from American Lung Association

By Stacey Baca
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJcWF_0fGSXv0800

A new report from the American Lung Association gives the Chicago area a failing grade when it comes to some types of air pollution. Officials from the organization said the city ranks in their top 25 most polluted cities.

The ALA notes two types of air pollution: ozone pollution, which is known as smog, and particle pollution, which is soot in the air.

Chicago is the 16th most polluted city in the nation when it comes to ozone pollution.

"Chicago is also a major transportation hub. We have a lot of road traffic, truck traffic that goes through the city that adds to the ozone levels," said Kristina Hamilton, Illinois Advocacy Director for the ALA.

When you breathe in ozone, or smog, it irritates and inflames your airways. The ALA compares it to getting a bad sunburn of your lungs.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the nation for particle pollution, or soot. The particles you breathe in can lodge deep in your lungs.

"It is considered a cause of lung cancer, and can also be very dangerous to people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes," Hamilton said.

Cook and its surrounding counties also struggle with ozone pollution, but do get better grades from the ALA for particle pollution.

Comments / 2

Related
Phys.org

Sharp spike seen in air pollution levels in recent years

After 23 years of decreases in overall air pollution levels, a new report shows that the United States recorded the highest ever number of "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" air quality days between 2018 and 2020. In its State of the Air 2022 report, the American Lung Association said more than...
ADVOCACY
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Unsafe levels of URANIUM have been detected in two-thirds of public drinking water in the US with those in the Midwest and South most at-risk

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that drinking water in some parts of America may contain unsafe levels of uranium. Researchers from Columbia University analyzed nationwide data, and compared it to safety standards laid out by the EPA. They found that many localities in the south and Midwest...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hamilton, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Fox News

Single tick bite can cause a life-threatening meat allergy: report

Have you ever eaten steak at dinnertime and then developed hives at midnight?. As tick season kicks into gear, it’s a good idea to know about a potentially life-threatening food allergy called alpha-gal syndrome that may occur after certain tick bites – especially the lone star tick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC Chicago

How Long After Exposure Could COVID Symptoms Start?

As cases of the coronavirus begin to rise in Illinois and parts of the U.S., thanks in part due to the now-dominant BA.2 omicron subvariant, the risk for being exposed to someone with COVID is also slowly climbing. But when might symptoms first appear following a potential exposure?. Some experts...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution
UPI News

CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children

April 21 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday after identifying a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus infections in U.S. children. A cluster of children at a large children's hospital in Alabama in November 2021 had the rare significant liver injury, the CDC...
ALABAMA STATE
PennLive.com

Maine resident dies after contracting rare virus from tick bite for which there is no medicine or vaccine

A Maine resident has died after officials there say he contracted the rare Powassan virus from a tick bite. According to the CDC website, there is no vaccine for Powassan virus and no medicine that can treat it. They say that one out of every 10 cases is fatal. Per reports, about 25 cases of the virus are reported each year in the United States, but it is more common in the Northeast and Great Lakes region.
MAINE STATE
NBC News

CDC issues alert for rare liver damage in children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking physicians nationwide to be on the lookout for unusual cases of severe hepatitis in children. The agency issued a health advisory on the matter Thursday. Nine cases have been reported in Alabama, and an additional two have been identified in North...
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children. The warning...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ALA
WGN News

Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy