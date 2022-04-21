ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month,...

Comments / 119

sally
2d ago

This is why I stopped trusting doctors 10 years ago. When they misdiagnosed me and still have done so. YOU KNOW YOUR BODY BETTER THAN ANYONE- same for your child.

Reply(3)
75
Robina
2d ago

When there is blood involved especially a young child, there is something serious going on. So sorry for your loss. RIP sweetie.

Reply(2)
54
Lisa White
2d ago

How tragic for this child and her family. Maybe if drs would LISTEN. And stop treating everyone like they are all the same

Reply
65
