LOCAL ROUNDUP: HPCA baseball wins in Mingo Bay tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian baseball defeated Spring Mills (W.Va.) 11-2 on Wednesday in the Mingo Bay Classic at Socastee High.

Sam Sapp had three hits while Owen Smith had two, including a home run, to lead the Cougars (14-8), who scored six runs in the second inning. Noah Hill and Yates Sikes also had two hits apiece.

Sapp also got the pitching win, striking out four in five innings, before handing off to Smith and Sam Beck. The three pitchers combined to allow just three hits.

SW GUILFORD, SCOTLAND CO.

SHALLOTTE – Southwest Guilford lost 2-0 against Scotland County on Wednesday in a baseball tournament hosted by West Brunswick. The Cowboys dipped to 14-7 overall.

WESTCHESTER, DAVIDSON DAY

HIGH POINT – Josh Hammond pitched a no-hitter as Westchester Country Day won 10-0 in six innings against Davidson Day in conference baseball Wednesday at Westchester.

Bryce Hooker went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats (8-4), who led 8-0 through four innings. Tate Vogler added two hits and two RBIs; Josh Hammond also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Caleb Hammond had three hits; and Carson Daniel had two hits, including a double.

Josh Hammond struck out 12 while allowing one walk in six innings pitched.

E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE – East Davidson defeated Thomasville 10-0 in five innings Wednesday in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball at Finch Field.

Badin Gusa got the pitching win for the Golden Eagles (12-6 overall, 9-0 conference). Reece Payne took the loss for the Bulldogs (1-16, 1-8).

RAGSDALE, ASHEBORO

BEAR CREEK – Ragsdale lost 2-0 against Asheboro on Wednesday in a baseball tournament at Chatham Central.

Garrett Crum struck out four in six innings pitching for the Tigers (9-9).

WHEATMORE, C. DAVIDSON

TRINITY – Wheatmore fell 12-6 against Central Davidson in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Wheatmore.

Rob Hales had two hits and an RBI while Travis Hurt also had two hits for the Warriors. Mason Rich and Jake Parks each had a hit and an RBI, while Cam Hinson doubled and Tyler Kimball had a hit.

Jonathan Heraldo pitched 4 1/3 innings for Wheatmore, followed by two-thirds of an inning by Travis Hurt and an inning each by Sam Greene and Clay Hill.

SOFTBALL

LEDFORD, RANDLEMAN

WALLBURG – Ledford edged Randleman 4-3 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Ledford.

The Panthers improved to 10-6 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

HPCA, GROVEPORT-MADISON

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian fell 4-3 against Groveport-Madison (Ohio) on Wednesday in the Grand Strand Softball Classic at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

Lexi Hall went 2 for 2 with a home run and a triple while Blakely Bowman added a home run to lead the Cougars (10-6-1).

On Tuesday, HPCA tied Laurence Academy (S.C.) 6-6 and lost to Keyser (W.Va.). Mary Douglas Hayworth went 4 for 4 against Laurence, while Laci Jarrell, Bowman and Sarah Carter, who doubled, each had two hits. Bowman also had two hits against Keyser.

E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY

SALISBURY – Salisbury won 14-3 in five innings against host Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles, who pulled away with eight runs in the fifth, improved to 9-7 overall and 8-1 in the conference.

GIRLS SOCCER

WESTCHESTER CD, SALEM ACADEMY

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day won 9-0 against Salem Academy in PTAC girls soccer Wednesday at Westchester.

The Wildcats improved to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON

THOMASVILLE – East Davidson topped Lexington 3-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.

The Golden Eagles improved to 7-4-1 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER

WESTCHESTER CD, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day beat The Burlington School 3-1 in girls soccer Wednesday at Westchester.

Maddie Taylor, Emory Smith and Aubrey Shores scored for the Wildcats.