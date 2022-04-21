ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Coroner ID's 19-year-old killed in 11th Street shooting

MyStateline.com
 3 days ago

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified Deontay Turner, 19, as the victim of a fatal shooting on 11th Street last week. Coroner ID’s 19-year-old killed in 11th Street...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winnebago County, IL
City
Janesville, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, IL
City
Belvidere, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Coroner#In Contempt#High School#Ukraine Snack#Fbi
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman And Her Sisters Sentenced For Attempted Murder Of Ex Over Custody Issue

An Oklahoma woman and her two sisters have been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a failed plot to fatally shoot her ex over a custody issue. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Tierzah Mapson, 29, along with her two siblings Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, to prison after convictions related to the unsuccessful murder attempt, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
ELDRIDGE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man arrested for Sunday shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Darion Wheeler, 18, has been arrested for a shooting on Sunday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were responding after gunshots were heard in the area of Homer Street and Oak Avenue around 11:01 a.m. and spotted Wheeler running from the scene. He was arrested and charged after police found the […]
FREEPORT, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine home invasion, homicide; Illinois man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A Gurnee, Illinois man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a Racine home invasion in 2021. Jonathan Martinez, 25, is also charged with attempted armed robbery. Racine police were called to the scene of a possible home invasion near Monroe and Kinzie on Oct....
RACINE, WI
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy