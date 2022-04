Despite playing against each other several times since they entered the league, tough guys Wayne Simmonds of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pat Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning had their first fight Thursday night. It came after the two had been chirping and agitating each other all game long. Before that fight took place, Simmonds was interviewed in between periods by broadcaster Leah Hextall, who didn't seem to be aware that the two had never dropped the gloves.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO