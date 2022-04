On Sunday afternoon, in College Station, Alabama Softball produced a 4-2 win to avoid a series sweep by the Texas A&M Aggies. Going into Friday night’s game, there was some optimism the nationally ranked, No. 2 Crimson Tide, would take three on the Aggies. With a Tide sweep and a loss or two by Arkansas in Gainesville, the chance of an SEC Regular-Season Championship would have been alive.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 44 MINUTES AGO