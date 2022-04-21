ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Draws Game 3 start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Anderson will start Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Timberwolves, Rob Fischer of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star has torn ligament in right thumb, will require surgery after season

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, coach Doc Rivers confirmed to media members following an MRI on Sunday. Embiid will need surgery to address the injury, but that will wait until after Philadelphia's current playoff run comes to an end, as the big man has vowed to play through the pain in the meantime. The Sixers are in the midst of their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors, which they lead 3-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Timberwolves bounced back in Game 4 vs. Grizzlies after historic collapse

In Game 3 of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Minnesota Timberwolves had multiple huge meltdowns, ultimately getting outscored by 34 points over the last 15 or so minutes to lose. The result was a 104-95 Timberwolves loss and a 2-1 series lead for the Grizzlies. This, of course, led Chris Finch’s squad to receive criticism from many fans after blowing such a huge opportunity to nab a big win on their home floor.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins doesn’t care about NBA fine, slams Game 4 officiating

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is set for a hefty fine from the NBA after his latest tirade against the referees in their Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. There’s a massive difference in the free throws taken by both teams in the game, and Jenkins made sure to emphasize how the Grizzlies’ starters were called for several fouls right in the first quarter. Sure enough, the disparity in the freebies and the bizarre calls they received had a major impact on how the team played the rest of the contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: MRI confirms torn ligament in thumb

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that an MRI confirmed a ligament tear in Embiid's right thumb, but the diagnosis doesn't change the big man's availability, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Embiid was seen wearing a protective brace at practice Friday and appeared to be hampered by the thumb...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Grizzlies pull off historic 26-point comeback vs. Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves played their third home playoff game since 2004 on Thursday, and it’s one they will never forget for all the wrong reasons. After Minnesota built a 26-point lead in the second quarter, it was the Memphis Grizzlies that left Target Center with a 104-95 win in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Grizzlies’ comeback is tied for the fourth-largest in NBA playoff history.
MEMPHIS, TN
theScore

By the numbers: Breaking down the Grizzlies' historic comeback win

When the dust had settled, the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies only edged out the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95. But the single-digit difference belied the historic mountains Ja Morant and Co. had to climb to take a 2-1 series lead in Minneapolis on Thursday. The Grizzlies outscored Minnesota 50-16 to end the game,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ja Morant Hilariously Trolls Karl-Anthony Towns After Grizzlies' Comeback Win

Morant hilariously trolls Towns after Grizzlies' comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Minnesota Timberwolves had a night to forget on Thursday. The No. 7 Wolves looked well on their way to retaking the series lead over the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3, holding a 26-point second-quarter lead and 23-point late-third-quarter lead on their home court.
MEMPHIS, TN

