Bucks' Bobby Portis: Not on injury report

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Portis (eye) isn't on the injury report for Friday's Game 3 against Chicago....

ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
Bobby Portis
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star has torn ligament in right thumb, will require surgery after season

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, coach Doc Rivers confirmed to media members following an MRI on Sunday. Embiid will need surgery to address the injury, but that will wait until after Philadelphia's current playoff run comes to an end, as the big man has vowed to play through the pain in the meantime. The Sixers are in the midst of their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors, which they lead 3-1.
WEAU-TV 13

Allen scores 27, Bucks beat Bulls 119-95 to take 3-1 lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. The Bucks made it look easy again after...
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Losing playing time

Tucker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. After starting in nine of the Pirates' first 11 games, Tucker will now head to the bench for the third time in five contests. Tucker, who has reached base at a lowly .171 clip this season while striking out 39 percent of the time, appears to have lost hold of the top job in right field to Diego Castillo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks beat bulls in Game 4, 3-1 series lead

CHICAGO - Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the Bucks made...
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: MRI confirms torn ligament in thumb

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that an MRI confirmed a ligament tear in Embiid's right thumb, but the diagnosis doesn't change the big man's availability, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Embiid was seen wearing a protective brace at practice Friday and appeared to be hampered by the thumb...
