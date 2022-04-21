ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon Go teams up with Ecosia so players can plant trees as they play

By Jasper Pickering
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6gEP_0fGSVz2600

Niantic, the developers of Pokémon Go , is teaming up with search engine company Ecosia to plant up to 400,000 trees over the next four months.

For every gamer who travels 5km while playing Pokémon Go , Pikmin Bloom or Ingress during each of the upcoming community days, the augmented reality developer will plant a tree – with both companies commited to planting 100,000 trees per month.

While Niantic’s community days only take place once every month, they encourage players to meet up in real life and play the game together. And the next scheduled community day will be taking place on Saturday 23 April 2022.

The community days will be taking place across 65 locations globally this April, with thousands of people expected to attend in world cities such as London, Berlin, Dubai, Sao Paulo and Sydney to catch Pokémon, plant mushrooms and hack portals.

And for those who don’t know, Ecosia is the world’s largest not-for-profit search engine. So far it has planted over 145 million trees across more than 30 countries worldwide and is also an accredited B Corporation .

Interested in finding out how to take part in the community days and what it takes to help towards the tree-planting intiative? Keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Pokémon Go’ community events

Community days usually take place on a Saturday and happen across some of the world’s largest cities, including London (you can check which days they take place on Niantic’s Community Day website ). However, in order to contribute game time towards the tree-planting goal, players must download Pokémon Go , Pikmin Bloom or Ingress during their respective community day.

In the case of Pokémon Go, Niantic’s most popular title, the community day event will take place on 23 April with Stufful, the Flailing Pokémon, making its debut.

The following bonuses will also be in place during the community day globally:

  • Tripled experience points for catching Pokémon
  • Twice as many catch candies available
  • Chances doubled to receive Stufful candy from catching Stufful
  • Incense activated during the event will last for three hours
  • Lure modules activated during the event will last for three hours
  • 1 extra special trade can be made during the event and two hours after the event (with a maximum of two trades)
  • Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 50 per cent less stardust.

F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever

Formula 1 is in the midst of the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brings a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami...
NFL
UK’s first full-sized autonomous bus takes to Scotland’s roads

Scotland’s newest bus will be driving itself as it becomes the UK’s first full-sized autonomous vehicle of its kind to take to the roads.Stagecoach will be carrying out on-road testing of its self-driving bus from Monday in preparation of passengers stepping aboard later this summer.Sam Greet, regional director of the company in Scotland, hailed it as a “hugely exciting project”.“This is a major step forward in our journey to fully launch the UK’s first full-sized autonomous bus service and will provide easy access to a brand-new bus route in the heart of Scotland,” he said.The CAVForth pilot will see five...
TRAFFIC
World’s first ‘vertiport’ opens in a car park in Coventry – but don’t buy your plane ticket just yet

A windswept car park beside the Coventry ring road is the unlikely venue for what is claimed to be the world’s first fully operational “vertiport” – a hub for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.A circular doughnut-shaped building about half the area of a football pitch is ready to receive and dispatch air taxis, as well as drones.The name for the West Midlands city’s second airport is Air-One. The company behind it is Urban-Air Port, which has support from taxpayers as well as the aircraft manufacturer Supernal – part of the Hyundai conglomerate.Ricky Sandhu, the firm’s founder and executive chairman,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Britain’s Ollie Wood claims omnium gold at UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow

Great Britain’s Ollie Wood won gold in the omnium on the final day of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.But there was disappointment for Dame Laura Kenny and Maddie Leech as they were forced to abandon the Madison following a number of crashes.Riding for Team Inspired, Wood took the lead in the omnium with a comfortable win in the scratch race before finishing third in the tempo race and sixth in the elimination race.A powerful display in the points race saw the 26-year-old gain a lap on the field and he went on to record 145 points, 11 clear...
SPORTS
