BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base partnered with Florida Power and Light to install a microgrid in their new energy resilience facility. Microgrids are self-sufficient energy systems that serve smaller areas, such as a hospital complex. The solar panel array includes 150-kilowatts of power, plus batteries that will give several facilities on the base almost four hours of power, uninterrupted. This allows operations to continue through severe weather and other natural disasters.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO