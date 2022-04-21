ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Person of interest sought by Richland police in connection with stolen license plates

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLM1B_0fGSUCKU00
Image credit: Richland WA Police Department, Facebook

RICHLAND, Wash. — A woman who is wanted in connection with a handful of crimes in the Tri-Cities area remains at large, and Richland police investigators are asking for the community’s help to find her.

While a social media alert issued by the Richland Police Department did not provide many details about who she is or what she is wanted for, it did offer a photograph of this person of interest.

The young woman picture was seen wearing a white shirt, beige sweater, black pants and tan shoes. From the photograph, her hair appears to be dyed red—though it could be a tint from the image. She wore a black bandana as a face-covering at the time this image was captured.

RECENT: Gunshot victim who was dropped at Kadlec ER identified as Kennewick man, 25

During his investigation, RPD Officer Sharpe uncovered that the young woman is associated with a white passenger car that he believes to be stolen. His investigation went on to show that the license plates attached to the car were stolen, making her a person of interest.

Anyone with information to contribute to this investigation is urged to contact the Richland Police Department at (509) 628-0333 and reference Case No. 22-08671.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Gunshot victim who was dropped at Kadlec ER identified as Kennewick man, 25

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A death investigation has been upgraded to a homicide investigation as Kennewick police investigators identified the gunshot victim who was dropped off at Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room on Wednesday night. Lt. Jason Kiel confirms that 25-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez was the man who was dropped off at the ER with a gunshot wound around 5:00 p.m. on April...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Richland, WA
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Sex Crimes#Person Of Interest#License Plates#Kadlec Er#Rpd#The Kapp Kvew News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy