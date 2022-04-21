Person of interest sought by Richland police in connection with stolen license plates

Image credit: Richland WA Police Department, Facebook

RICHLAND, Wash. — A woman who is wanted in connection with a handful of crimes in the Tri-Cities area remains at large, and Richland police investigators are asking for the community’s help to find her.

While a social media alert issued by the Richland Police Department did not provide many details about who she is or what she is wanted for, it did offer a photograph of this person of interest.

The young woman picture was seen wearing a white shirt, beige sweater, black pants and tan shoes. From the photograph, her hair appears to be dyed red—though it could be a tint from the image. She wore a black bandana as a face-covering at the time this image was captured.

During his investigation, RPD Officer Sharpe uncovered that the young woman is associated with a white passenger car that he believes to be stolen. His investigation went on to show that the license plates attached to the car were stolen, making her a person of interest.

Anyone with information to contribute to this investigation is urged to contact the Richland Police Department at (509) 628-0333 and reference Case No. 22-08671.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

