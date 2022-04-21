ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

By Barry Glendenning, Tim de Lisle and Will Unwin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMKOn_0fGSSQVq00

1) An unlikely double for Everton fans?

While their team was unconvincing and a little bit lucky in their midweek draw with Leicester and the win against Manchester United that preceded it, Everton fans will not care too much how their players perform, or how many goals go in, as long as they can keep hoovering up enough points to keep them ahead of Burnley in the table. On Sunday they make the short trip to Anfield and, given the respective recent performances of themselves and their hosts, it is difficult to envisage anything other than an emphatic Liverpool win. But this is a derby, albeit one where form only very occasionally goes out the proverbial window. While it seems impossible to make a case for Everton derailing Liverpool’s title hopes while taking a further step towards safety by snatching even a single point, far stranger things have happened. BG

  • Liverpool v Everton, Sunday 4.30pm (all times BST)

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

2) De Bruyne still the key for City

There seems no end of Liverpool players determined to lead them to the title as they peak at the right time. Manchester City, however, have looked tired in recent times and are need of an individual saviour to keep them at the top. After 53 frustrating minutes at the Etihad on Wednesday, it was Kevin De Bruyne who lifted his team and the crowd , collecting a pass on the halfway line before holding off overzealous Brighton midfielders and, via a few ricochets, getting a ball through to Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring. It was a goal of pure quality against a side operating as Atlético-lite following fine wins at Arsenal and Spurs. The Belgian’s absence from the FA Cup semi-final starting XI was noticeable in a match City struggled to get any foothold in. Pep Guardiola will need to manage his talisman’s ankle issues carefully with the Premier League and Champions League trophies still up for grabs. Losing him for any of the run-in could gift their rivals a season-defining advantage. WU

  • Manchester City v Watford, Saturday 3pm

Related: Bayern Munich poised for 10th title in a row but how many is too many?

3) A tough one to call at the Emirates

This match should have been a shootout for fourth. As it is, both sides have been turning up to gunfights armed with knives – often plastic ones from Pret. Manchester United have twice gone missing on Merseyside in recent weeks, while Arsenal went through a phase of losing to anybody from south of the Thames. After emerging from that slump by battering Chelsea, they should be able to repeat the trick here – though a paradox of United’s sorry season is the way they’ve racked up points against their immediate rivals, beating Spurs and West Ham twice each and Arsenal once. The reverse fixture, which ended 3-2 to United , came during the brief tenure of Michael Carrick, the most successful of United’s three managers in 2021-22. Ralf Rangnick, their worst for 40 years by win percentage, will at least have Cristiano Ronaldo back from compassionate leave. His players have yet another new manager to impress, now that the hottest seat in English football has gone to Erik ten Hag . TdL

  • Arsenal v Manchester United, Saturday 12.30pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otlKm_0fGSSQVq00
Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice in December’s win over Arsenal, is expected to return for Manchester United. Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

4) A shake-up of Villa’s underperformers

A five-game losing streak did for Dean Smith’s tenure at Aston Villa, a November defeat at Southampton proving the straw that broke the camel’s back after consecutive losses against Spurs, Wolves, Arsenal and West Ham. By a spooky coincidence, Smith’s replacement has now lost four in a row against Spurs, Wolves, Arsenal and West Ham (albeit in a different order). While there is no suggestion Steven Gerrard’s job is under threat, he could be forgiven for feeling twitchy as he takes his side to Leicester in a bid to arrest this alarming slide. With Emi Buendía likely to miss out with a shoulder injury, Ashley Young will probably fill in and Gerrard could ring other changes. Ezri Konsa had an extremely torrid time in their most recent reverse against Tottenham and may be dropped for Calum Chambers, while one of the misfiring Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins may also start on the bench. BG

  • Leicester v Aston Villa, Saturday 3pm

5) Hammers strike back at the Bridge?

West Ham’s stirring progress in Europe has come at a price: in their past six league games they’ve gathered only seven points, which makes them as bad as Manchester United. Their recent record at Stamford Bridge is feeble, with only one win since 2002 – but David Moyes has had a whole week to prepare for this game, unlike Thomas Tuchel. There may also never be a better time to visit the Bridge , where Chelsea have fallen apart three times in a row – losing 4-1 to Brentford, 3-1 to Real Madrid and 4-2 to Arsenal . When these sides met in December, the Hammers came from behind twice to win 3-2 . And if Bukayo Saka can run rings round Chelsea’s defenders, Jarrod Bowen will fancy his chances too. TdL

  • Chelsea v West Ham, Sunday 2pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8A92_0fGSSQVq00
Arthur Masuaku’s cross beats Édouard Mendy at the near post in West Ham’s win over Chelsea. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

6) Eriksen renewing old acquaintances

Signed by Antonio Conte for Inter in 2020 after seven years at White Hart Lane, Christian Eriksen will get to renew several acquaintances when Tottenham pitch up at the Brentford Community Stadium. The Danish midfielder has been in outstanding form since regaining full fitness, and is unlikely to do his former manager or teammates any favours. Brentford are seeking a fourth league win on the bounce, with their playmaker enjoying his new lease of life and pulling the strings in midfield. Spurs will arrive in west London after their home defeat to Brighton , a game in which Graham Potter’s players nullified Harry Kane’s presence by doggedly preventing his teammates finding him with the ball. It will be intriguing to see if Brentford, coached by the similarly astute Thomas Frank, adopt a similar or identical approach. BG

  • Brentford v Tottenham, Saturday 5.30pm

7) Brighton need to do their homework

So impressive in so many ways, Brighton have one curious weakness: they are the kids who behave beautifully in other people’s houses and then give their parents the run-around at home. Of their 40 points this season, only 15 have been won at the Amex Stadium. In the home table they stand 18th, with just 10 goals – fewer than anyone else. Since they last saw their own crowd, Brighton have pulled off a pair of crafty heists at Arsenal and Spurs before being flattened, more predictably, by Manchester City . Graham Potter’s elegant ball-players will need to be switched on for the south-coast derby: Southampton are breathing down their necks, three places below them in 13th but only one point behind. TdL

  • Brighton v Southampton, Sunday 2pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Egbbb_0fGSSQVq00
Harry Kane goes down after a challenge from Yves Bissouma in Spurs’ home defeat to Brighton. Photograph: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

8) Norwich get another shot at United

Is a commendable performance in an away defeat against a desperately underperforming team, currently elite only in status and reputation, one to be proud of? It is a philosophical conundrum many Norwich fans may have wrestled with since their 3-2 reverse at the hands of Manchester United last time out. While there is no disgrace in losing by the odd goal of five at Old Trafford, Norwich’s hosts were far from convincing and have rarely seemed more vulnerable than at present. A repeat performance against Newcastle would give the Carrow Road faithful some much-needed succour, but further improvement will surely be needed. Eddie Howe’s resurgent side currently look far more United than their counterparts from Manchester. BG

  • Norwich v Newcastle, Saturday 3pm

9) Wolves creeping up on top seven

In their first season under Bruno Lage, Wolves have quietly improved from a nightmare start. Sitting comfortably in eighth, with an eight-point cushion to Leicester below, they have been able to play “grandmother’s footsteps” and creep up on West Ham and Manchester United. With 15 league wins under their belt already, Wolves need only two more to reach their highest tally in the top flight since 1979-80, when Willie Carr, Andy Gray and company finished sixth. They have still to play Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, but their other games look winnable: Brighton, Norwich and first of all Burnley who, despite responding well to the sacking of Sean Dyche, still have a 45% chance of the drop according to the analysts at FiveThirtyEight . TdL

  • Burnley v Wolves, Sunday 2pm

10) Marsch resumes survival mission

It will have been 16 days since Leeds played when they take to the field at Selhurst Park on Monday night. No one at Elland Road will be complaining – many will have felt the need to reenergise after the end of the intense Marcelo Bielsa era, while extra time on the training pitch with the new manager, Jesse Marsch, can only help the squad absorb the American’s ideas going into the latter stages of the campaign. It will have also given Marsch time to evaluate everything that has happened in the past two months. Leeds are five points clear of the drop; victory on Monday night would leave them almost safe for another season, and allow Marsch to plan long-term for the first time since arriving in England, focusing on how Leeds need to improve over the summer in terms of personnel and tactics. WU

  • Crystal Palace v Leeds, Monday 8pm

Pos Team P GD Pts
1 Man City 32 55 77
2 Liverpool 32 61 76
3 Chelsea 31 39 62
4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 57
5 Arsenal 32 10 57
6 Man Utd 33 4 54
7 West Ham 33 9 52
8 Wolverhampton 32 5 49
9 Leicester 31 -4 41
10 Brighton 33 -11 40
11 Newcastle 33 -18 40
12 Brentford 33 -8 39
13 Southampton 33 -16 39
14 Crystal Palace 32 2 37
15 Aston Villa 31 -4 36
16 Leeds 32 -30 33
17 Everton 31 -19 29
18 Burnley 32 -17 28
19 Watford 32 -32 22
20 Norwich 32 -44 21

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Édouard Mendy
Person
Emi Buendía
Person
Jesse Marsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Everton#Manchester United#Recap
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
BBC

'Why should we not be friends?' -Guardiola on Hodgson

Pep Guardiola has praised Watford manager Roy Hodgson and says it's "not true" that he did not speak with him after Crystal Palace won at Etihad Stadium. Hodgson said on Thursday that Guardiola "would probably never speak to me again" if the Hornets pulled off a shock victory on Saturday and the City boss is wary of their threat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton’s road ahead has obstacles, and opportunities too

This 2021-22 Everton season hasn’t been the easiest for the team, the players or the supporters either. While the Toffees sit above the relegation zone by only a single point (at the time that this piece was written), there can be no rest for Frank Lampard or the players wearing the shirts at this moment; games against Liverpool on Sunday and Chelsea the following weekend will ask difficult questions of the Blues, but if they can get through those matches without falling into the final three on the Premier League table, opportunities to make up points do still exist going forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool may end up qualifying for Europa Conference League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there were times last season when he feared having to play in the Europa Conference League.Sunday’s visit of Everton for the 240th Merseyside derby is the one-year anniversary of a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle which put their Premier League top-four hopes in serious danger.They went on to win their remaining five matches and comfortably finish third as the likes of Chelsea and Leicester faded and since that draw with Newcastle they have dropped only 20 points from a possible 111.It has seen them win the League Cup, reach the FA Cup final, Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Everton live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Liverpool vs Everton: The Merseyside derby will see the Reds chase the Premier League title, while the Toffees seek only survival, when they meet at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Liverpool (76 points) trail Manchester City (77 points) by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, predicted XI, prediction

It might not be the battle for English footballing supremacy that it was 20 years ago, but there is plenty at stake when Arsenal face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium with both sides looking to stay in the top four race. A surprise 4-2 win at Chelsea on Wednesday brought the Gunners level on points with Tottenham with the north London derby looming large on the horizon; between now and then they will need to keep pace with Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

In an unprecedented turn of events, Chelsea have lost three home games in a row following defeats to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.It comes at a time when Thomas Tuchel’s side have more or less already guaranteed Champions League qualification for another season, but the German coach will not want his players to be taking their foot off the gas with an FA Cup final against Liverpool still to come in three weeks time.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and goal updates for Chelsea vs West Ham and every Premier League game on SundayMeanwhile, West Ham’s main focus is now on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Watford fans would have hoped their trip to the Etihad wasn’t such a massive game in their bid for Premier League survival.But the truth of the matter is Roy Hodgson’s side are seven points adrift of safety with just six matches remaining.Now they come up against Manchester City during their pursuit of another title. With 18 points to play for between now and the end of the season, City know they may have to win all their matches in order to stay ahead of Liverpool.All of this does not bode well for Watford as they continue to fall deeper into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel bemused by 'fragile' home form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he cannot explain the recent "fragile" home form which has seen the club lose three successive games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1993. Tuchel's side were beaten 4-2 at home to London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday. The Blues also suffered a 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

248K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy