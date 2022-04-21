ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

3 Gen Z Trends Millennials Are Finally Embracing

By Stephanie Sengwe
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to deciding what’s cool and what’s cheugy, millennials and Gen Z are rarely ever on the same page. Aside from agreeing that The Office is the best show ever, the two generations are on opposing ends about almost everything else—fashion, beauty, Instagram poses—you name it. The younger generation...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Inflation Spike is First for Millennials and Gen Z-ers

The U.S. has seen at least four major spikes in inflation in the last hundred years. Soaring prices for housing, gas and groceries have stretched Americans' wallets -- and stress levels. For Gen Z-ers and millennials, many graduated into the Great Recession and lower starting salaries, the latest spike is complicating purchasing hopes even further. Soledad O'Brien talks with Linda Nazareth, economist, futurist and host of the podcast "Work and the Future."
BUSINESS
Upworthy

Millennials nearing 40s reveal 25 mistakes they made that they now regret

We spend a good portion of our lives trying to make sense of it. Growing up, I assume adults had life figured out until I became an adult myself. While I scrambled to stand on my feet, I realized not many really have a handle on life. Millennials have had it rough with the steep rise in living costs. While many boomers often accuse millennials of being spendthrifts and not saving money, the truth is that the costs of living have far eclipsed the increase in wages, which is again undercut by inflation, according to Business Insider. It isn't just wages. Life itself has undergone a sea change over the past two decades. Health issues, dating, climate change, financial insecurity ... you name it. Life has become a challenge. One Reddit user asked millennials, those born between 1981 and1996, what mistakes they made in life and it sparked a whole range of responses. "Millennials of Reddit now nearing your 40s, what were your biggest mistakes at this point in life?" read the post, which received more than 26,000 upvotes and sparked a flurry of comments.
WALMART
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Upworthy

Single women share why they intentionally choose to avoid relationships: 'I prefer the peace'

Dating and marriage may seem like the norm to many, however, some women are challenging the status quo by choosing to remain single. This may seem like a curious decision to make. One Reddit user took to the subreddit Ask Women to find out why women were willingly remaining single. Reddit user CrypticWeirdo9105 asked, "Women who stay single purposefully, what's the reason behind it and how's life been since you made the decision?" In response, many women described the peace and happiness that comes with this lifestyle. Others shared how they feel like they are their best selves when they are single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation Z#Gen Z Trends Millennials#The Office#Ptsd
WTOK-TV

Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to understanding finances and money management, one generation is considered to be the least likely to understand it. That generation is Gen Z. A study done by George Washington University says Gen Z is considered to be the most financially illiterate, and some...
JACKSON, MS
psychologytoday.com

8 Things Everyone Should Feel Happy About

The pandemic was bad enough, and, just as we’re coming out of it, Russia decides it wants to start what could become another world war. Nothing seems to work like it did pre-pandemic, yet everything seems to cost more. If that weren’t enough, Starbucks is regularly out of the...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Personality Matches to Look for When Dating Someone New

People who are happy in their long-term relationships generally view their partner as similar to them. They tend to assume their partner shares certain personality traits, specifically Honesty-Humility and Openness to Experience. Relationship satisfaction depends more on the similarities someone thinks they have with their partner than what they actually...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phys.org

Expert examines link between attachment styles and life satisfaction

Why are some happier flying solo while others want a romantic partner? Are some people truly better off alone?. Geoff MacDonald, a professor in the department of psychology in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, investigated the topic in a recent study that resulted in the first data to connect "attachment styles" to how happy people are with being single and with their lives overall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

10 Reasons Why People Unfollow You On Instagram

Are you an Instagram influencer, and people are unfollowing you without knowing why? It can be challenging when you are losing followers, and you should know why it is happening. So, are you looking for solutions to remove this problem and want to keep your following intact? We will tell...
INTERNET
Hypebae

So, Your Partner Still Hasn't Posted You on Social Media

With each new dating trend, it seems there are more toxic behaviors present than good. The latest in the pipeline is “pocketing,” the act of keeping your partner in your pocket by not revealing them to those you love. In the age of social media, this includes never posting your partner on apps like Instagram where people share their entire lives.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
purewow.com

Well, This Is a Bang Trend We Didn’t See Coming Back

As a millennial who grew up during the early 2000s, it’s a strange sensation to be out in the wild and see someone who’s in college (or maybe even high school) wearing an outfit that you wore 20 years prior. From the baggy jeans to the crop top and mini purse and flatform shoes, this baby-faced passerby looked as though she had shopped her entire spring wardrobe from a dELiA*s catalogue. Completing her look were two long strands that I guess you could call “bangs” framing her face. A quick scroll through Instagram and it seems that the two strand bangs are back. Just like the Backstreet Boys and butterfly clips before them. Care to take a trip down memory lane together?
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Voices: No woman should be changing her name after marriage in 2022

At last, marriage is becoming more progressive – at least where women are concerned. According to new data, the number of women choosing to include their birth names alongside their spouse’s surname after getting married is rising. The Deed Poll Office, a law firm that specialises in name changes, has released statistics showing that requests from newlyweds to keep their maiden names alongside their spouse’s surname (rather than change it completely) rose by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021. Finally, it seems, women are catching up – and in my opinion, it couldn’t have come soon enough. After all,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

High Value Dating Is A Highly Problematic Concept

The term 'high value dating' has 136.6 million views on TikTok, while related phrases such as 'hypergamy' (132m) and 'high value woman' (106m) are also thrown about regularly. Trying to secure a high value partner might sound like something from a Jane Austen novel, which Austen herself would have satirised and scoffed at, but no. It’s 2022 and high value dating is a thing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fast Company

Brands taking a stand: Five critical tips for getting it right

In the past, no one would have expected or even wanted a consumer brand to share their thoughts on social issues, but the world has changed. Many of today’s shoppers (particularly younger demographics) want the companies they buy products from to take a stand when it comes to the issues they care about.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy