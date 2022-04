RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Visit Rapid City welcomed their new President and CEO on April 19. Brooke Kaufman, the new CEO and President, came from Casper, Wyoming and is the third person to lead Visit Rapid City. Chosen from 130 candidates, she was sworn into her position and said she is ready to hit the ground running. She just moved to town and has been thinking of innovative ideas for Visit Rapid City and learning more about the community.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO