Memphis, TN

Stevens Adams playing second unit role for Memphis on Thursday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is not starting in Thursday's Game 3 lineup against the...

www.numberfire.com

The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
FanSided

Ja Morant buried entire state of Minnesota with tweet after comeback vs. Timberwolves

Ja Morant trolled the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ epic Game 3 comeback victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves had to be feeling well entering the fourth quarter, as they had a 98-percent chance of winning Game 3 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they were outscored by 25 points and lost 104-95 to trail Memphis 1-2 in the series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Jaren Jackson
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Harsh Message For Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns had one of his worst performances in recent memory against the Memphis Grizzlies in yesterday’s stunning loss after a blown 26-point lead. It was only a matter of time before the Minnesota Timberwolves star got into Charles Barkley’s crosshairs. During TNT’s postgame coverage of the game,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

NBA Twitter had a field day with Ben Simmons' wild Game 3 outfit

We haven't seen Ben Simmons on an NBA court in 10 months. But the Brooklyn Nets star was the opposite of invisible Saturday night at the Barclays Center. Simmons, who reportedly plans to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round series with the Boston Celtics, apparently wanted to make the most of his last night in street clothes during Saturday's Game 3.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant dishes on deliberately dissing ‘disrespectful’ Timberwolves after Grizzlies’ Game 3 win

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is great at doing two things: 1. Playing basketball and 2. Blasting his opponents. On Thursday, things got chippy between the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first round battle in the NBA Playoffs. After the Grizzlies completed a massive come-from-behind win, Morant couldn’t help but diss Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Timberwolves after the final buzzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets make decision on head coach James Borrego

The Charlotte Hornets saw their season end in disappointing fashion when they lost their play-in tournament game against the Atlanta Hawks, and they are now making a major change. Hornets head coach James Borrego has been fired, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The move is somewhat of a surprise. Borrego...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Key Oklahoma City Thunder Offseason Dates to Know

The 2021-22 season has come and gone for the Thunder, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty going on in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are likely a year or two away from seriously contending for a playoff spot, but that doesn’t mean this offseason is any less meaningful. The Thunder enter the 2022 offseason with three first-round picks and four of the Top-34 picks in the draft.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Blasts Steve Nash, Says He Isn't The Right Coach For Nets: "You Need Somebody At That Front Seat..."

As the Brooklyn Nets do their best to avoid a 3-0 deficit against Boston, Steve Nash could be competing for his coaching career. All season long, the legendary former NBA point guard was criticized for his role in a wildly underwhelming campaign for the team. As a first-time coach, many have had strong doubts from the very beginning about his leadership ability.
NBA

