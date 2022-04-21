ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Little change through the weekend

12newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm, humid, breezy and mainly dry through...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Not as Windy This Weekend – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, March 26

After a rather windy end to the work and school week, we get a break from that blustery wind as we head into the weekend…for now. High pressure settles overhead today, keeping a good amount of the region quiet under partly to mostly sunny skies. To the west, we may see a little more cloud cover. Highs today range from the upper 30s in the northeast to upper 40s West River.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Chance of Isolated Showers Tonight Following Day of Nice Weather

As we head into the evening, we're expecting increased cloud cover and some isolated showers. High pressure positioned over Central NY resulted in sunny skies to start the weekend. The threat for showers will continue into the night and morning on Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday were near 66. There...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourerie

CLICK HERE FOR THE WEEKEND FORECAST

We get a nice hit of early summer today, with highs well into the 70s and even 80s. May be a little cooler near the lake shore. It will remain warm and increasingly humid tonight into early Monday, but wet weather returns Monday afternoon. Localized downpours and storms will accompany a cold front that will slowly move through by Monday afternoon and evening. And then turning much cooler for the rest of the work week.
ERIE, PA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
KAAL-TV

The rise... then the fall

Temperatures keep rising into Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures will kick up into the lower 60s. Temps keep on rising to the middle 70s on Saturday. As quickly as we rise... we'll fall back down. Temperatures will end up in the low 50s for highs on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Beautiful Weather Ahead for Southeast Louisiana This Weekend!

We’ve got SO much going on today, tonight, and all this weekend and the weather should cooperate!. I think the humidity is to comfortable levels today with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity creeps up a bit on Saturday with just the slimmest chance of an isolated shower during the midday, afternoon, and early evening hours but chances are only at 10%. Higher humidity starts to be really felt on Sunday with a little likelier chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms (20%). But the next likeliest round of widespread rain holds off until our next cold front comes through on Monday into Tuesday. That’s when I’ve got the highest chance of rain, but still at only about 30% and 40% for Monday and Tuesday respectively. Cooler/drier air begins to spill into the region through Tuesday and will really make for a gorgeous middle of next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80° for Wednesday and into the lower to mid 80s rounding out the week and heading into next weekend, but I think the dew point temperatures stay at some decent levels instead of being insanely humid. Have good day and a great, safe weekend! GO PELS!
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy