ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Gloucester County father fights off neighbor after being attacked with knives, sword

By Antoinette DelBel
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UaDsc_0fGSOx1B00

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A Gloucester County man said he fought to defend himself and protect his family after a frightening incident involving his neighbor.

Cameron Oddo acted without hesitation after an unexpected and bizarre home break-in one week ago.

“My first instinct was [to] dodge, disarm him,” Oddo said.

He said his next-door neighbor, Johnny Gremer, 47, busted his window with his grill and a hammer, eventually making his way inside through the front door.

Oddo was asleep with his fiancée and 2-year-old daughter when he heard the glass shattering.

“I jump out of bed and come out here,” said Oddo. “Then, our door flies open, and he is just chucking knives.”

Gloucester County deputies say Gremer was armed with several knives when he broke into the Cedarwood Drive apartment at 7:30 a.m.

Oddo said he had five knives in each hand – chef, steak and paring knives.

“The first two, I dodged and missed; the third one grazed me right here,” he said, pointing to his torso.

Oddo said Gremer then grabbed a decorative sword in the home and starting swinging.

“As soon as he got the sword, I pivoted, rotated, grabbed his arms, wrapped his legs this way and fell backward,” said Oddo.

Oddo said the fight ended up his in the kitchen. His neighbor still had the sword in his hands. Slashes from the sword can be seen in the wall.

As Oddo was defending himself, he said he managed to pin Gremer down again, preventing him from getting to the back room where his fiancée and daughter were hiding.

Oddo’s fiancée then threw a snow globe at Gremer’s face, but that didn’t stop him.

“While I had him on the ground, I repeatedly head-butted him until he dropped the sword,” said Oddo. “Then, I started punching him. He started begging for his life. I dragged him to front door and let him out.”

Oddo was left with a fractured finger and deep cuts that needed stitches.

He said Gremer moved in a couple of months ago. He believes Gremer was trying to take his 2-year-old daughter. Oddo said Gremer repeatedly tried to get his daughter to come outside, and just a few days before the alleged attack, Gremer tried to lure her with candy.

“He was banging on our door, and I opened it,” said Oddo. “He was like, ‘Can your daughter come outside and get this candy?’ I was like, ‘No. I don’t think so.’"

Oddo said his family was targeted.

“He’s been obsessed with our child,” he said. “We’re also the only people in the complex that have a child.”

Gremer was arrested by sheriff's deputies and faces several charges including breaking and entering and malicious wounding. He’s being held in Northern Neck Regional Jail without bail. His next court date is June 9.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Hero neighbours describe how pregnant mother screamed for help to rescue her children, three and five, from burning home - as man, 24, is arrested on suspicion of arson

Three heroes have described how a pregnant mother desperately screamed for help to save her two children from a burning house. A five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were rescued from the fire in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday night but remain in hospital in a critical condition. Neighbours Hayden Wolstencroft...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Gloucester County, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Door Neighbor#Sword#Gloucester Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week. Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021. Raquel Gutierrez was...
BOONE, NC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy