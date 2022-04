FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend and the gorgeous day we had with temperatures in the mid 80s! Tomorrow we really crank up the heat and likely hit 90 degrees in DFW for the first time this year! It will served with lots of sunshine and strong southerly winds. Speaking of serving, be careful with any grilling tomorrow as it could unintentionally start a fire. Winds will be a sustained 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Sunday. Humidity will drop below 10% in some areas west of I-35. Both of those factors mixed with highs in the...

DALLAS, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO