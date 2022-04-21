Connecticut House approves contract deal with bonuses for state employee unions

Stop me if you've heard this one before: A candidate perhaps most notable for his success in business emerges from the surprisingly large number of other serious candidates in the Republican primary to win the nomination. He then wins the general election without a majority of the vote, motivating a new wave of interest in changing election procedures among liberals. His tenure in office is devoted mostly to implementing a pretty standard Republican agenda, although you'd never know it from the ridiculous and occasionally offensive things he says and the outraged media coverage of his antics. After leaving office, he retreats to Florida, where he begins plotting how he will regain the position he once held.
