Musk in Talks With Thoma Bravo About Partnering on Twitter Bid - NY Post

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk can’t spend it fast enough. The Tesla (TSLA.O) chief executive has lined up a $46.5 billion financing package read more to buy Twitter (TWTR.N), if he decides to give it a go. It could entail him personally raising some $33 billion, on top of the $4 billion-worth of Twitter stock he already owns. That might require him to sell most of his Tesla shares that aren’t pledged against loans. But for him and Tesla's other shareholders, it’s less risky than it looks. That's because Tesla's recent financial performance has triggered plenty more essentially free shares for Musk.
