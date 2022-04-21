ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk in Talks With Thoma Bravo About Partnering on Twitter Bid - NY Post

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is in talks with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo about partnering on a possible takeover bid for Twitter Inc, the...

money.usnews.com

