ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Cabrera aims at 3,000 in all-Venezuelan matchup

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0uNQ_0fGSMa2800

A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:

———

VERY VENEZUELAN

Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado at Comerica Park.

The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener.

Cabrera went 0 for 3, striking out twice, and stayed at 2,999 hits in a 3-0 win over the Yankees on Thursday. He drew an intentional walk in the eighth inning, prompting loud booing and chanting from Detroit fans.

Cabrera insisted multiple times that he had no problem with the strategic move by New York manager Aaron Boone. The Tigers led 1-0 and had runners at second and third when Cabrera was walked.

“That’s the beautiful game of baseball,” Cabrera said.

CORA OUT

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's series at Tampa Bay.

Cora tested positive Thursday morning and didn't manage Boston's 3-2 loss to Toronto at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms. Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout against the Blue Jays.

LOVE THE GLOVE

The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals still haven't made an error this season.

The Royals almost had their streak end in 1-0 loss to Minnesota on Thursday when shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was given an error for bobbling a difficult grounder by Luis Arraez. The official scorer changed the call to a single the next inning.

Kansas City is clean through 11 games. Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and the Padres are perfect after 14 games.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are fumbling around. Chicago has made a major league-high 13 errors in 12 games, including four by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson.

POWER OUTAGE

Despite the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and other All-Stars, the New York Yankees have already been shut out three times this season.

The Yankees' 39 runs are their fewest through 13 games since 1972.

Cleveland right-hander Eli Morgan (1-0, 4.50 ERA) tries to keep New York's bats quiet when he starts the series opener at Yankee Stadium. Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.72 ERA) pitches for New York.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers on the hot seat this season

Who are five managers that find themselves on the hot seat this season?. Every member of an organization plays key roles in their team’s successes and/or failures during your average MLB season. Unfortunately, there’s usually only one person whose job is automatically in jeopardy once a team starts struggling.
MLB
FanSided

4 offseason moves the St. Louis Cardinals already regret

The St. Louis Cardinals have had overall pitching concerns that should have been addressed closer this offseason. Pitching depth was an issue in 2021 and it’s already posing as an issue that should have been better addressed this offseason by the St. Louis Cardinals. While all three have had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Field Level Media

Pete Rose: ‘I’ve been punished pretty severely’

Given Major League Baseball’s embrace of gambling, Pete Rose wants back in. Banned from baseball in 1989 from gambling on games when he managed the Cincinnati Reds, Rose told USA Today Sports in a lengthy story published Thursday that it’s time for the game to welcome him back.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
NBC Sports

Kotsay ejected for first time after arguing replay review

For the first time in his MLB managerial career, Mark Kotsay was ejected from a game for arguing a call on the field. The play in question came in the top of the eighth inning of the Athletics' 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday.
MLB
ABC News

Chicago White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez landed awkwardly on first base after hitting a ground ball to Twins third baseman Luis Arraez in the second inning. He immediately went to the ground and stayed there until the medical cart came while the training staff attended to his injury.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
ABC News

Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

HOUSTON -- Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Yankees#The Detroit Tigers#Rockies#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#The San Diego Padres#Kansas City Royals
ABC News

Buxton's 2nd HR, 469-foot shot, lifts Twins over ChiSox 6-4

MINNEAPOLIS -- Byron Buxton hit his second home of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Sunday. Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the...
CHICAGO, IL
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS New York

NYCFC comes back to stun Toronto 5-4

NEW YORK -- Gabriel Pereira's goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday.Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2.Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez and Keaton Parks.Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2).NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 shots on goal to six for Toronto.Sean Johnson saved two of the six shots he faced for NYCFC. Alex Bono saved seven of the 12 shots he faced for Toronto.New York City played a man down for the last few minutes after Alfredo Morales was shown his second yellow card in the 89th.NYCFC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, while Toronto will host Cincinnati on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

620K+
Followers
149K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy