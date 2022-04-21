ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19 and cancels Thursday's episode of Late Show as he jokes: 'This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman'

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Stephen Colbert has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The comedian, 57, confirmed the news, writing, 'Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes.'

The funnyman's sense of humor didn't seem to be affected by the diagnosis, as he quipped about not having to interview Ozark star Jason Bateman: 'This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.'

Down with COVID: Stephen Colbert has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday

Colbert was scheduled to interview both Bateman, 53, and his co-star Laura Linney, 58, on Thursday night.

In the meantime, previously broadcasted episodes of the CBS late-night show will be airing through the next week.

The Late Show Twitter account announced the news, writing: 'Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid 19. Tonight’s show is cancelled.'

Keeping a sense of humor: The comedian, 57, confirmed the news via Twitter and joked about not having to interview Ozark star Jason Bateman, who was going to be tonight's guest
For now: In the meantime, previously broadcasted episodes of the CBS late-night show will be airing through the next week

'As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd,' the post read.

Colbert is the latest in a string of late-night show hosts who have been testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this year, fellow hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden have all tested positive.

Bummer: Colbert was scheduled to interview both Bateman, 53, and his Ozark co-star Laura Linney, 58, on Thursday; Bateman pictured at the Golden Globes on Jan 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills

