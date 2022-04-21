ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Woman released from hospital, search for man continues after canoe capsized on Fox Lake

By Kelli Arseneau and Rebecca Loroff, Fond du Lac Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 3 days ago

Editor's note: The story was updated Friday morning.

FOX LAKE – The search for a missing man continued Friday after a canoe capsized Thursday afternoon sending two people into the water of Fox Lake, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

A woman was injured in the incident. She was treated and released from the hospital Thursday evening, the sheriff's department said. The man is still missing.

Search efforts continued Friday, but due to impending hazardous weather, a full-scale search operation will begin when it is safe for dive teams to work, officials said. The forecast calls for showers Friday, wind gusts as high as 30 mph, and possible thunderstorms after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Milwaukee.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday that reported a capsized canoe with two people in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located the woman above water, but could not locate the second individual. The woman, from rural Fox Lake, was rescued from the water and sent to a hospital for treatment.

As of 2:40 p.m. Thursday, an active search was underway for the man, who is also believed to be a resident of rural Fox Lake, officials said. As of 6 p.m., the sheriff's office had no additional information to report.

The search for the man continued until sunset on Thursday evening with the cooperation of multiple first responder agencies and the Department of Natural Resources.

Neither person was wearing a life jacket, according the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said high winds made conditions not suitable for a canoe or kayak on the lake.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Update: Woman released from hospital, search for man continues after canoe capsized on Fox Lake

