One person in hospital after shooting on the west side

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after their car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. The driver and three passengers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries. The 31 year-old Randolph man, whose identification has not yet been released, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, open container, operating to endanger, failure to move over and speeding.

NORWOOD, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO