Rockford, IL

Sex murder suspect Carl DeFay takes the stand in his defense

By Nikelle Delgado, John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carl Defay, 33, of Durand, standing trial for the murder of Samantha Swan, 38, in 2017, took the stand in his own defense on Thursday afternoon.

Defay is accused of strangling Swan to death during sex in February 2017 and then trying to burn her body. According to prosecutors, when that didn’t work out as planned, he and his wife then hid the body in a pig feeder on a farm on Wheeler Road.

Samantha Swan

Swan, who had a history of drug abuse , was not reported missing. Her remains were discovered in August 2017.

Man killed Rockford woman after threesome, burned her body, wife testifies

Prosecutors have used testimony from Defay’s wife Cortney Daughenbaugh, aunt Amy Defay, and ex-wife Madonna McLaughlin, to paint Defay as a man with a violent past who engaged in rough sex.

    Cortney Daughenbaugh
    Madonna McLaughlin
    Photo: Winnebago County Jail

McLaughlin testified that she took out a restraining order against him after he choked her during intercourse until she passed out.

Daughenbaugh testified that she left the threesome after Defay began hitting and choking Swan, and when she returned, she found Defay trying to burn Swan’s body in the driveway. She also testified that the couple drove Swan’s body out to a farm to dispose of it.

On the stand, Defay offered an alternate timeline of events, saying that he and Daughenbaugh had a threesome with Swan at the Clayton House Motel, at 4800 N 2nd Street, in Loves Park.

Defay told the jury that the trio took Ecstasy and alcohol, but Swan and Daughenbaugh used heroin. At some point in the night, DeFay left to go to McDonald’s, saying Daughenbaugh called him telling him he “needed to come back fast.”

Carl DeFay Trial Day 2: No clear signs of strangulation on victim’s body

Defay said he found Swan in the motel room’s bathroom, turning blue, and without a pulse. He testified he believed Swan died of a drug overdose.

On Wednesday, Defay’s defense team questioned why there were no clear signs of strangulation on Swan’s remains.

On Thursday, Defay claimed that he put Swan in Daughenbaugh’s car and told her to take Swan to the hospital, while he remained behind to clean up the drugs.

However, Defay said Daughenbaugh instead put Swan’s body into trash bags, because she was afraid of getting in trouble.

Ex-wife testifies Durand murder suspect liked ‘angry’ sex, choked her

He said he had no knowledge of evidence that Swan’s body had been burned.

Defay claimed he and Daughenbaugh drove her body out to Wheeler Road and put Swan’s body in a pig feeder because the ground was too cold to bury her.

He testified the pair used ammonia on the corpse so it would decompose faster, and used quick-drying cement to hide the remains.

He told the jury he lied to police when he was questioned about Swan’s death in August 2017, at which time he denied knowing her.

Daughenbaugh has not been charged with the murder.

Defay is currently in prison for an unrelated domestic violence charge.

On Thursday, the prosecution and the defense rested their case. Closing arguments are due to be heard Friday morning.

If you are a witness or a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for available resources.

